Family and friends of Kelly Long sit in a Orange County courtroom on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Hayley Fixler / CBS 17)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County employee is in jail after law enforcement officers said he fired a gun at a father and son in a vehicle on their way to go trick-or-treating.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the road-rage incident happened around 7 p.m. on Halloween and took place in and outside of Hillsborough town limits.

Kelly Long, 41, is facing four counts of assault with a deadly weapon to kill. CBS17 is told he is a supervisor in the county’s Solid Waste Department.

On Tuesday, he faced a judge for the first time where his intial $50,000 bond was increased.

“Given the seriousness of this case, and what occurred with a firearm and an infant, I am going to increase your bond to $100,000. I’m very concerned with the safety of the community,” the judge said.

It should have been a fun night for 27-year-old Gerrell Long and his four-year-old son.

The child was dressed up as a fireman, and the pair were going trick-or-treating.

That’s when investigators say the two men got into a disagreement on the road. There is no relation between them.

“Someone was going a little too slow, and one was trying to pass the other,” said District Attorney Jeff Nieman, while inside the courtroom.

Investigators said Kelly Long, with his wife in the car, took out a gun, and fired at the other vehicle.

“That’s corroborated by videos from homes and businesses along the route, and corroborated by a 911 call made by Kelly Long’s spouse, saying there was a road rage incident. In the recording, mutliple shots were fired in the back of the call,” added Nieman.

Deputies said Gerrell Long tried to get away, and ended up at a nearby gas station on U.S. 70.

He had already called 911 as well.

That’s when he, and deputies, noticed one of the several bullets had come into the car seat, through the back of the car.

“It was lodged in the padding. It was very dangerous. It literally stopped pretty much as it contacted his skin,” said Alicia Stemper from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS17 crews saw a picture of the injury that was presented in the courtroom. It looked like a severe burn mark.

“It must have been some kind of divine intervention,” said Nieman to the judge. “It could have been much more tragic.”

The mother of the 4-year-old did not want to go on camera, but told CBS17 her son is traumatized. She added they were just grateful it wasn’t worse.

During his hearing, Kelly Long sat stonefaced via a video screen from the jail.

His friends and family filled up the first row of the courtroom, crying as they heard the allegations against him.

Nieman told the judge Kelly Long did cooperate with deputies, after initially fleeing the scene.

He was called to present a statement to the Sheriff’s Office and showed up. However, Nieman specified Long claimed he shot into the air.

“Everyone was in danger. The occupants of both vehicles were in danger. Everyone on the road at the same time. And there were trick-or-treaters out when this was happening,” said Stemper.

Kelly Long’s next expected court date is Monday.