Orange County extends COVID-19 related state of emergency, face coverings required in some situations

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Orange County has extended its state of emergency related to COVID-19 through August 31.

This also requires face coverings for many situations.

According to Orange County officials, the face covering requirement, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12, applies to:

Customers employees and other people going to restaurants, grocery stores and retails stores while they are indoors.

All people inside public transportation vehicles.

Anyone in an indoor/outdoor situation where they cannot maintain a six foot physical distance from others.

According to the amendment, face coverings are not required for the following situations: