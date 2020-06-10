Live Now
Orange County extends COVID-19 related state of emergency, face coverings required in some situations

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Orange County has extended its state of emergency related to COVID-19 through August 31.

This also requires face coverings for many situations.

According to Orange County officials, the face covering requirement, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12, applies to:

  • Customers employees and other people going to restaurants, grocery stores and retails stores while they are indoors.
  • All people inside public transportation vehicles.
  • Anyone in an indoor/outdoor situation where they cannot maintain a six foot physical distance from others.

According to the amendment, face coverings are not required for the following situations:

  • People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
  • Those who cannot wear face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.
  • Children under 12 years of age.
  • Restaurant customers while they are dining.
  • Private offices.
  • When complying with directions of law enforcement.

