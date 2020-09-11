Orange County families struggle with internet access amid virtual learning

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About one month into the school year, families in Orange County are struggling with internet access as many are still waiting on hot spot devices from the school district.

Meagan Carter’s son, Jacob, is a sophomore at Orange High School in Orange County.

She said that online learning has not been an easy adjustment for her family.

“My son has autism,” Carter said. “He has a lot of different special needs.”

She said she is concerned he is not getting the same quality of education at home.

Carter’s family is also waiting on a hot spot device from the district, and she said their home internet is not reliable.

“It’s constantly lagging or dropping,” Carter said.

She said it is often difficult for her kids to get their assignments done.

“I know that it’s going to be a while before we can get them back in the doors of the school, but there’s got to be another solution,” Carter said.

CBS 17 reached out to Orange County Schools for answers on when families might receive these hot spots.

District officials did not give a timeline for when families would get their hots spots and there is no word on how many students are still waiting on them.

But the district did say that families can get access to the internet in all middle and high school parking lots.

Flash drives have also been ordered for schools for teachers and students to upload and download lessons and assignments in an effort to allow two-way communication for students with no service in their neighborhood.

Orange County Commissioner Earl McKee said the lack of reliable internet access in the county is a crisis and he is concerned about the impact this is having on students in the area.

“I’m afraid they’re going to lose an entire year of education,” McKee said.

McKee has asked staff in Orange County to come back with a plan to increase broadband service in the area.

He said this will likely cost $30 million, but he said reliable internet is needed to make sure students in Orange County get a quality education in the midst of this pandemic.

“Unless we put a full-out intent, those who are most at risk are going to be the ones most affected,” McKee said.

McKee has asked staff to come back with a report by October 31st and they will look at both short term and long term plans for addressing the internet issues in the county.

Orange County Schools, Durham Public Schools, and Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools are all still waiting on laptop orders to arrive.

This comes after an investigation into a child labor violation in China caused a delay in the shipments of these laptops last month.

Orange County Schools is still waiting on new Chromebooks for students in first – third graders.

Durham Public Schools is also still waiting on a laptop order from Lenovo to be fulfilled.

Officials with Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools said they are still waiting on a shipment of touch screen Chromebooks for the second graders.

However, all three districts said that all students have been given devices they can use until the new laptops arrive.