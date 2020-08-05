Orange County Health Department recommends UNC-Chapel Hill start year with online-only classes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– The Orange County Health Department sent a letter to UNC-Chapel Hill with recommendations to start the fall semester with online-only instruction and restricted housing.

The release from the health department stated that by restricting on-campus housing, students that had to return to campus could do so in a single occupancy room. This would allow for additional capacity for isolation and quarantine measures as needed.

The recommendation for starting the year with online-only instruction for the first five weeks is to help ensure the community’s ability to respond to new cases, the release said.

Earlier in the pandemic, the health department said the case numbers were driven by the older age group, most of whom lived in long-term care facilities in the community. To date, Orange County has started to see more cases with the younger age group and more community transmission/asymptomatic cases than originally seen.

The health department said if the first five weeks of instruction are virtual, it could help reduce further spread of the virus by eliminating in-class instruction.

The health department said to date, Orange County has confirmed 1,241 positive COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths attributed to the virus.

Over the past month, the health department said the county has reported an increase in cases for those in the 18-24 age group (22 percent) and the 24-29 age group (37 percent).

As the state entered Phase Two of reopening, the health department said Orange County had an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The health department said with students already returning to campus ahead of the fall semester, the county has reported positive COVID-19 clusters among UNC staff and athletic teams.