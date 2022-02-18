Orange County – including 3 towns – decides to keep indoor mask mandate

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While some Triangle area counties are opting to end the mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Orange County announced Friday that it would keep the requirement.

After a meeting with the Orange County health director, county and three town leaders decided to leave the indoor mask mandate in place, according to a news release from the county.

Leaders said they would “continue to meet and reassess the situation on an ongoing basis,” the news release said.

Wake County — along with several towns and cities, including Raleigh — plans to end its mask mandate on Feb. 25. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday he was encouraging local governments to end broad mask requirements.

In Orange County, the mayors of Hillsborough, Chapel Hill and Carrboro agreed with the county’s decision to keep mask requirements.

“We have a community responsibility to minimize strain on UNC Hospital because it serves as a health care hub not only for Orange County but for our entire region,” Renee Price, chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Commissioners, said in the news release. “We want to slow the spread as much as possible to protect children under 5 and adults who are unable to take a COVID-19 vaccine.”

County and town leaders said they would meet with health officials again in early March. School leaders, including those from UNC-Chapel Hill, would be part of that meeting, the news release said.

Officials said COVID-19 cases and the percent positive rate are dropping in Orange County.

“Extending the mandate for another few weeks will ensure those numbers continue to fall,” the news release said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report