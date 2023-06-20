HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that an inmate on the run was captured.

CBS 17 previously reported William Cooper, 36, escaped from the Orange Correctional Center on Monday morning around 6 a.m. during the morning count.

The NC Department of Public Safety said Prisons Emergency Response Team took Cooper into custody at around 7:25 a.m. near Orange Grove Road in Hillsborough.

Cooper was serving a three-year sentence for a larceny and probation conviction in Alamance County. He was scheduled to be released Dec. 17, 2024.

NCDPS said Cooper will be charged with escape and moved to a higher-custody facility. A woman was charged in Orange County with aiding and abetting the escape.

“Thanks to the members of the community for being vigilant and alerting us of his sighting,” said the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing by the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections and outside law enforcement agencies.