HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department arrested a man already in prison on one charge of death by distribution on Friday.

Walter Wrenn, 36, was already in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges when multiple agencies responded to a medical call on Summit Drive in the city.

A 35-year-woman, who has not been identified, was “experiencing a medical emergency due to an opioid overdose” and officers said “lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.”

The police department and North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner worked with the victim’s family in an investigation that led to charging Wrenn, a news release said. It said Wrenn supplied the woman with opioids that led to her death.

There was no identification of the opioids or a timeline of distribution.

Wrenn is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.