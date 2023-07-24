HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Orange County intersection.

State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at the intersection of Efland Cedar Grove and Lebanon roads in the western part of the county, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Monday.

The work will start around 9 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed early afternoon, weather permitting. Currently, only drivers on Efland Cedar Grove must stop.

The all-way stop is the result of a recent NCDOT engineering study of roadway crashes and incidents at this intersection.

To learn more about all-way stops and how they improve safety, visit this NCDOT webpage.

Drivers should slow down and use caution in this intersection while the safety improvement is being made.

