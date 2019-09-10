Orange County investigators search murdered woman’s home a second time

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday, investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a second search warrant had been issued for them to search the home where a woman was found dead on Sunday.

According to authorities, Anne Kirkpatrick, 46, was found dead in her front yard in the 2500 block of Brown Road in Hurdle Mills by an off-duty officer.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened and they have not yet released her cause of death.

On Tuesday, authorities asked the media to back away from the property on Brown Road as a second search warrant had just been issued and investigators were about to search the home for more clues.

Friends told CBS 17 news off camera that Kirkpatrick was a caring woman who loved to take care of animals.

A crew with Orange County Animal Services was also on scene picking up some of her animals.

As CBS 17 previously reported Kirkpatrick had filed two restraining orders against two men within a week of each other in July.

One search warrant was filed against her estranged husband, Thomas Kirkpatrick.

According to those documents, her husband strangled her and threated her.

The documents said she had asked the court to evict her husband from the home in August.

The other restraining order is against Timothy Parnell.

According to the documents, it claimed Parnell became angry with Kirkpatrick because she looked at another man and assaulted her.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office told CBS 17 they are looking into the restraining orders and they are following all possible leads.

CBS 17 had reached out to both Thomas Kirkpatrick and Timothy Parnell, but we were unable to get ahold of either of them for a comment.

