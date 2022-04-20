HILLSBOROUGH, N.C.(WNCN) – While the airline and transit lines have done away with requiring masks on public transportation, one North Carolina county is keeping the mask requirement on its buses.

Orange County is keeping its masking requirements on its bus line as the county still has its emergency declaration in place.

“Each individual transit provider has the option to lift the mandate. At this time, all public transportation departments in Orange County are still requiring masks,” the public health department said.

Meanwhile, other major transit systems in the Triangle have moved from required masking to recommended masking.

GoRaleigh said on social media that it “encourages drivers and passengers to wear masks but will not require or ask passengers to wear masks on buses or in transportation facilities.”

GoDurham also said it will no longer require masks, but still recommends them.

The changes came after a federal judge in Florida ruled to end the national mask mandate on public transit.

Furthermore, the latest figures from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it recorded 7,279 new cases of COVID-19 between April 10 and 16th. That was up from the fewer than 5,000 reported cases the week before.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ weekly update also showed two percent of ER visits during that same week were also for symptoms of COVID-19.