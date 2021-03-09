Orange County launches new online registration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– The Orange County Health Department is launching a new online registration system for those wanting to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new system will allow people to choose how to be notified when an appointment is available, either by text, an automated phone call or an email.

The system will also help the county manage the process to make sure vaccines are distributed efficiently.

The system goes live on Tuesday and it replaces the county’s existing form. You can still use the same lank as the previous form to register, or click here.

Residents are asked to save (919) 913-8088 and covid19vaccine@orangecountync.gov as trusted contacts to avoid the calls and emails being treated as spam.