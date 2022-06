RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County man turned a $1 lottery ticket into a prize of nearly $1 million.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that Vann Ray of Eland won the jackpot of $953,275 in a drawing Tuesday.

He collected his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters and took home $676,921 after taxes.

He bought his Quick Pick ticket from Eland M-Mart in Eland.