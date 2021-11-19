Orange County man last seen Nov. 6 is ‘possibly endangered,’ sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies are asking for help locating a 53-year-old Orange County man who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 6 and is “possibly endangered.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Lee Cox was reported missing by his coworkers on Nov. 16.

They reported not seeing him since Nov. 6. The sheriff’s office said Cox works for a local home service company and coworkers described him as “a very reliable employee.”

His cell phone is either turned off or without power.

He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said he often sleeps in an older model dark blue van in large business parking lots in Hillsborough. He has friends in the Mt. Sinai Road area of Orange County.

If you have any information about Cox, please call Sgt. Dawn Hunter at (919) 245-2900.