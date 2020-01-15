Orange County man pleads guilty to killing his son, wife after 20-year cold case investigation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County man pleaded guilty in a 20-year cold case after being charged with killing his son months after he killed his wife.

“The Boy Under the Billboard”, an infamous cold case investigation began when a body was found on September 25, 1998, near Interstate-85 in Orange County.

The body was later identified as Robert “Bobby” Adam Whitt.

Now, nearly 22 years later, the boy’s father, John Russell Whitt pleaded guilty on Wednesday in an Orange County Courthouse to murder and concealment of death in the murder of his son Bobby Whitt.

Investigators say he also murdered his wife Myong Hwa Cho. Her body was found on May 13, 1998, in Spartanburg, SC.

Whitt, 57, was given two consecutive sentences, each a minimum of 26 years for the crimes, according to Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall.

The two consecutive sentences will run at the expiration of a current sentence which runs until 2037. Whitt is currently serving time for a series of robberies that authorities say occurred at about the same time as the murders.

