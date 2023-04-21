CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — TABLE has been in Carrboro for 15 years. Its mission is to deliver healthy food and nutrition education to children in Orange County.

In early March, it started seeing a steady flow of people walking though its doors asking for more food.

“People weren’t just emailing or calling. They were coming here saying, ‘Can I get food today?’,” Laura Dille said, the director of operations at TABLE.

Every week, volunteers package groceries to hand-deliver to more than 800 children throughout Orange County. For the first time, Dille said, they’re at capacity.

“We’re adding, every day, more children who are in need of food assistance,” Dille said.

The end of a pandemic food program is turning more families to nonprofits such as TABLE. For the first time, TABLE is turning children away and putting them on a waitlist. So far, there are about 80 children on that waitlist.

“When we have had to tell people no, that they’re on a waitlist, sometimes it brings us to tears that we can’t we can’t just say, ‘Yes, you know, we know that your kid wants a granola bar and wants dinner tonight and wants to know where their next meal is coming from’,” Dille said.

Data from Feeding America shows 19 percent of North Carolina children are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from. A quarter of those children are ineligible for federal nutrition programs.

“The loss of benefits is making a really big impact and as we all know; grocery prices are still really high right now. So, it’s just really hard to make sure kids have plenty to eat,” Dille said.

She said TABLE needs more of everything to support families in need: more funding, more volunteers and more space to store food.

It hopes a new space opening at a later date can help fill more of those needs. The capital campaign to fund the space is at about 80 percent to its goal.

Click here for information on how to support TABLE.

Click here for information on how to get help from TABLE or other Orange County organizations.