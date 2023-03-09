CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Packing up his truck with fresh food three times a week, Steven Esthimer is on a mission to serve those in need.

As a volunteer delivery driver with a nonprofit called TABLE, he’s gotten to know some of the families.

“The kids will scramble out the door and want to grab the bags and sometimes they’re pretty excited,” Esthimer said.

Between two Orange County public school districts, the nonprofit reports nearly 7,000 students qualify for free and reduced meals.

And the need is growing.

“Some kids cycle out, but there’s always somebody cycling in,” Esthimer said.

TABLE is serving over 850 students this week around Orange County. And there are about 30 children on a waitlist.

Every child was eligible for free breakfast and lunch amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that expired in June 2022. Eligible households once received emergency funds through SNAP benefits, but that expired this month.

“There’s a lot of people that may be experiencing a little increased need,” TABLE Director of Marketing Suzanne Tormollen said. “And then you couple that with inflation, higher grocery prices and we can see some of our numbers are on the rise right now.”

In the span of a year, TABLE also added about 100 students to its delivery list.

“It’s extremely rewarding to be able to give back to the community that I live in, give back to the children that attend school with my children that they sit next to and play with every day,” Tormollen said.

And drivers like Esthimer are part of the process.

“I think that means a lot to folks to not just receive food, but support from the community,” he said. “I don’t care who it is who’s delivering. I’m sure they’re glad to see a friendly face.”

TABLE recently acquired a new building to serve even more free meals, and the nonprofit is fundraising to renovate the space. They’re just over $700,000 away from their goal.