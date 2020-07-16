Orange County nursing home shows solidarity in fight against COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Staff and residents of PruittHealth Carolina Point gathered six feet apart to show their solidarity with those impacted by COVID-19.

The Orange County nursing home was especially hard hit by the virus. According to the state, 114 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19. 20 residents died.

PruittHealth Carolina Point was one of the first nursing homes with an outbreak in our area. According to the latest data, that outbreak is now over.

“It’s a good feeling to know we’re helping people,” Laticia Beatty, an administrator at the facility said.

They hope they’ve seen the worst of the pandemic.

A small group of staff and residents came together Wednesday night to pray and sing. They also place 800 luminaries around the entrance.

“It’s hard to say where you develop it but the thing is yeah, I did. So I had the chance to go what they go through,” Beatty said.

For her its personal. She was out of work for two-and-a-half months as she battled COVID-19.

“Shortness of breath, loss of taste, headaches,” she said were her main symptoms.

Fortunately, she recovered and was able to return to work last month.

“This is a place where I have a lot of history. I was here for five years. And to be at a place where they’re like your grandparents. It meant the world to me to come back here to let them know I’m still here with you and I’m standing with you,” she said.

Beatty said unlike other nursing homes, getting PPE hasn’t been an issue.

Late last month the state announced plans to test all nursing home residents and staff by the end of August. But they still don’t have a plan for regular testing.

Given her experience, Beatty had a message.

​”Please make sure you provide enough PPE, and please wash your hands and wear your mask. It’s very important,” she explained.