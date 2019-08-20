Orange County officials locate emu on the loose, creates plan to capture him

Orange County News

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina have tracked down an emu who’s been on the loose for several weeks, but he hasn’t been captured.

The Orange County Government posted a photo of Eno the Emu with a bowl of food and a bucket of water on its social media pages Monday.

The update says Orange County Animal Services is leaving the items for the emu. Officials say it’ll make Eno more comfortable so it will be easier to capture him.

News outlets report Eno has been on the run since June. He was once spotted jumping on the hood of a car before running away. It’s unclear where he escaped from. The update didn’t say where he was located.

Animal services spokesperson Tenille Fox says owning emus is legal in Orange County.

