CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County is pausing some of its transportation services because most of its vehicles are being repaired.

County officials said Friday that 18 of its cars, trucks and mobility-on-demand vans were out of service.

Spokesman Todd McGee says the services being suspended include the lunch transportation program, general shopping trips, Orange Enterprise Group and mobility on demand.

That reduction will allow the county to continue to provide critical needs that include transportation for dialysis and other non-emergency medical needs along with Orange County Public Transportation fixed route service.

He says the program will return to full service during the next few days after those current vehicles are fixed and new ones arrive this summer.