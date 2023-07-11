HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fox that attacked a dog and the dog’s owner on Sunday has tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County Animal Services.

On Sunday, a fox had an altercation with a dog and the dog’s owner on Schley Road in Hillsborough. Animal Control was contacted and they removed the fox for rabies testing.

The North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health confirmed the positive rabies test.

In North Carolina, rabies are often found in raccoons, skunks, bats, foxes, coyotes, wolves, groundhogs, and beavers.

Orange County Animal Services gives the following tips:

Do not touch your pet without gloves if it has had a possible rabies exposure,

Vaccinate your pet against rabies if they are four months or older,

Do not capture a rabies suspect animal and keep eye contact with the animal until an Animal Control officer arrives,

If there is a bat inside of a house, do not release it and remove yourself and other animals from the area,

Call Orange County Animal Control immediately if you find a bat in your home even if there is no evidence of a bite.

For more information and statistics about rabies in North Carolina, click here.