Orange County school district preparing for Plan B

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday marked the start of the fifth week for Orange County Schools as the school board received an update on virtual learning and plans for re-opening.

The superintendent said they’re committed to Plan B – a mix of in-person and online learning.

“Rest assured we want to return to our classrooms just as soon as it is safe to do so,” Superintendent Dr. Monique Felder said.

In the last four-plus weeks, the district said they’d completed nearly 2600 help desk tickets. They’ve also given out more than 400 hotspots. Still another 400 plus families are waiting for that vital equipment. They’ve also managed to strengthen Wi-Fi at secondary schools.

Under the plan in place, school bus drivers have been helping with meal distribution. As the district prepares for Plan B, drivers will receive additional training, they estimate a third of families want transportation.

“I just continue to be very disappointed with the decisions the board has been making regarding COVID-19. Taking away choice from parents and letting the feelings make decisions are frankly is not a way to run the board,” Sheryl Alderman, a parent said.

Under it students will receive daily temperature checks, be encouraged to wash their hands, class size will be halved, everyone will be required to wear a mask, and they’ll create isolation rooms for children or staff who feel sick.

The task force is also taking a closer look at the numbers. They said based on the latest data, they wouldn’t recommend re-opening. They will issue their recommendation at the meeting, Sept. 28 and the school board will make the final decision.