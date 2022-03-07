HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County school leaders voted Monday evening to join other school districts in ending mask mandates in schools.

During the Orange County Board of Education meeting, members in a voice vote decided unanimously to end the requirements starting Tuesday.

Renee Price, chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Commissioners, decided nearly a week ago that the county — but not schools — would end mask requirements March 7.

Orange County was the last in the Triangle to decide to end the rules with Durham County making the decision a week ago.

Orange County school leaders plan to revisit the issue on April 10.

In the meantime, Orange County students and staffers are encouraged to wear masks on campus and on school buses.