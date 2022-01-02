Orange County schools cancel classes Monday over snow threat

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the threat of snow Monday and adjacent counties under a winter weather advisory, Orange County Schools has decided to close schools on Monday.’

The school system made the announcement at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Students were originally scheduled to return Monday following the Christmas break.

The Orange County announcement means no in-person or virtual classes, according to a news release from the school system.

The news release cited the “high potential for a variety of inclement weather situations tomorrow, including high winds, sleet and snow.”

Officials said all after-school activities would be canceled also.

“All school buildings will be closed and all onsite activities are canceled,” the news release said.