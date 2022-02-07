Orange County Schools closed Monday due to the potential for freezing rain

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Schools canceled classes Monday morning – just hours before school was set to start – due to the potential for wintry weather during the morning, the district announced.

District officials said in a note posted on the OCS website that because of a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service Sunday night, all classes will be canceled.

The advisory calls for freezing rain and below-freezing temperatures through mid-morning.

Monday will be an optional teacher workday with no remote learning for students.

All school buildings and offices will be closed to the public and staff should check with their supervisor before going to work.

The school board meeting scheduled for Monday night will be held virtually and any state athletic playoff games that were scheduled for tonight will be allowed to continue.

Around the same time Orange County Schools made its announcement, Person County Schools announced that classes Monday morning will be delayed two hours due to the weather.