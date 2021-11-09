Orange County Schools hosting pediatric COVID-19 clinic. How you can sign up

FILE – Jamie Onofrio Franceschini, 11, watches as RN Rosemary Lantigua prepares a syringe with her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Schools partnered with the county health department and Star Med Healthcare to put on COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11.

The school district encouraged those interested to sign up as soon as possible.

“We were only provided a limited number of vaccine doses and they are available on a

first come, first served basis,” a news release said.

The clinics will be held at the following locations on the following dates:

Efland-Cheeks Elementary School – Nov. 9

Central Elementary School – Nov. 10

Grady A. Brown Elementary School – Nov. 10

Hillsborough Elementary School – Nov. 18

River Park Elementary School – Nov. 18

New Hope Elementary School – Nov. 19

All clinics will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

To sign up, click here, select “Book Appointment,” then select “Vaccine-Register Now,” then “Pediatric Pfizer,” then pick first dose. Star Med Healthcare will follow up about the second dose. After that, select “Orange County,” pick your preferred location, and select “View Slots.” You will then be prompted to enter demographic data to finish registering.

Star Med Healthcare will send you a message confirming your appointment. Any questions should be directed to Star Med Healthcare at 919-913-8088.