Orange County Schools pass resolution against white supremacy after protest outside football game

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Schools board of education on Monday passed a resolution standing “united against all forms of white nationalism and white supremacy.”

The resolution came after a protest outside an Orange High School football game on Sept. 24. Statements made by students to the board identified some attendees as members of the Proud Boys.

“This gathering was not student-led, as the gathering was made up of an overwhelming number of adults, most of which were not even parents of Orange High students,” one student statement said.

Another student stated that protesters “yelled homophobic slurs, called us communists, yelled comments about race, expelled lies upon us, and expressed their disliking of our Black principal simply for his race.”

“I wanted to let you know that the students do not feel safe knowing that this extremist hate group can post up in large numbers outside a public school,” yet another student statement said.

In response, the school board’s resolution committed to “disrupting all forms of discrimination in our school community by challenging intolerant behavior that jeopardizes the safety, wellbeing, or learning of others.”

Specific plans include a communication and action plan for future incidents, including a text alert system. The district also said it would make students and staff aware of counseling services available.