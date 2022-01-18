Orange County Schools shifts to remote classes Wednesday because of icy road threat

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County schools announced Tuesday evening that Wednesday would be a remote class day because of the possibility of continued ice on roads early Wednesday.

The notice from Orange County school officials cited a special weather statement from the National Weather Service about possible poor road conditions.

The news release from Orange County Schools said “there are still secondary roads with one lane of travel.”

Wednesday will be an at-home remote learning day for all traditional schools, the news release said.

A year-round school, Hillsborough Elementary, will be closed for students and will be an optional at-home teacher workday, officials said.

All activities are canceled Wednesday including afterschool care and athletics. All school buildings and offices will be closed to the public.

However, meals will be available at the main entrance of each school from noon to 2 p.m., officials said.