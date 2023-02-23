HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How can we keep kids safe in school? It’s an issue districts all across the county are trying to tackle. The Orange County Schools Safety Task Force will meet for the first time Thursday evening.

The 18 member task force consists of community members, students, county commissioners, members from Orange and Chapel-Hill Carrboro City School District, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Orange County Sheriff’s Office which has 20 deputies serving as SROs in the Orange County School District.

Orange County Board of Commissioners Vice-Chair Earl McKee is on the task force. He said the group formed following discussions about student safety and following contentious board meetings.

“The conversation at times got difficult, the conversation occasionally got contentious, and we want to ensure that as this conversation goes forward about parent’s concerns about school’s issues that it’s conducted in a civil manner that does not adversely affect our students,” McKee said.

The Board of County Commissioners approved the creation of the task force in October, and it’s composition in November.

“I don’t know that there is a most pressing safety issue,” McKee said. “I think that any issue that effects the safety of students or the comfort of students in the learning environment has to be addressed.”

Cassie Rice is one of the community members representing Chapel-Hill Carrboro City Schools. She has children in second grade and kindergarten. Rice said she worries everyday when she send her kids off to school.

“I am worried, I am worried to send my kids to public schools just because I don’t know what’s gonna happen, we never know when an active shooter or violence situation will happen,” Rice said.

Those concerns are why she joined the task force.

Her top priorities are youth mental health and keeping weapons out of the hands of children.

“It’s gonna take a community wide effort,” Rice said. “It’s not gonna be easy, but I think, you know, it is my hope that we could come together to protect our children.”

The group’s recommendations will have to be approved by the Board of County Commissioners. The task force will meet six times before June.

Orange County Schools said it looks forward to the task force’s recommendations and sent the following statement to CBS 17:

“We look forward to the task force recommending actions that we know will make our schools safer for students, families, and staff. In recent years, we have sought a number of specific and reasonable investments to protect campuses. This is an important opportunity for task force members to help our learning community be safe before, during, and after school and in any school-related activity. We are glad to see this work move forward as a priority for this community.”