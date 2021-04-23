Orange County sees demand drop for COVID-19 vaccine

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The COVID-19 vaccine demand in Orange County is so low, they’re refusing any more vaccines from the state until they give out their current doses.

On Friday, the county held a vaccine clinic at the health department in Hillsborough and about 80 people showed up.

“The demand fell off the cliff,” said Todd McGee, Orange County Spokesman.

Last week, the county had 500 shots they could give. They sent out thousands of emails from their waiting list to get all the appointments filled.

On Monday, they had 250 shots to give, they only gave 77. The county experienced a similar situation on Wednesday.

“One of the things that is happening is there are so many more vaccinators out there now. People are picking time and locations in areas that are convenient. I think that’s one of the reasons why we were seeing a drop off,” explained McGee.

Now they’re making a few changes to handle the drop in demand.

“We still have about 700 to 800 from what they gave us last week so we have not requested any additional for next week. We are just going to continue working through those that we have,” McGee continued

McGee said doesn’t expect to see an increase in demand until 12-15 year old’s become eligible for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the county has moved to a walk-in vaccine model at its Hillsborough health department four days a week.