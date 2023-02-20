HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A change in staffing is around the corner for Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood as his right-hand man and chief deputy will soon enter his retirement.

On Monday, Sheriff Blackwood said Jamison “Jamie” Sykes will be retiring in May.

Sykes grew up in Orange County and joined the sheriff’s office after earning an Associate’s Degree in criminal justice and law enforcement and putting himself through basic law enforcement training.

Skyes started off his career in the detention center as as a detention officer under former Sheriff Lindy Pendergrass and later moved to the patrol division. During his time serving the Orange County community, Sykes also served as a field training officer, worked in the civil division, provided courthouse security, and assisted with narcotics cases before supervising the Criminal Investigations Division.

Chief Deputy Jamison “Jamie” Sykes. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Blackwood said, “When I first ran for sheriff, I knew if I won, I wanted Jamie to be my chief deputy.”

Although initially hesitant to assume the role, Blackwood said Sykes had been at his side since the beginning, helping with daily operations, planning for the future, and managing all divisions.

“He served as a friend, advisor, and confidant to me through my first two terms and now at the beginning of the third. The bond of trust, loyalty, and friendship we share is special,” said Blackwood.

In addition to his experience in Orange County, Chief Deputy Sykes also earned his North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate, graduated from the 41st Administrative Officers Management Program at North Carolina State University, and received the Distinguished Service Award.

“I am personally going to miss seeing Jamie at work every day, and I know I am not the only one,” said Blackwood. “After staff meeting last week, I thought about his role in building and shaping the team we now have and the service we provide to Orange County. I made sure to tell him he will always have a place at the table he built.”