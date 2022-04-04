CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Who said the local sheriffs couldn’t get in on the NCAA Championship action, too?

It’s the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill versus the University of Kansas.

But it’s also Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood versus Douglas County, Kansas, sheriff Jay Armbrister.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter to say it accepted a bet from Douglas County’s Sheriff’s Office.

The bet?

The state featuring the runner-up in the NCAA tournament must send one pound of its state BBQ, one pound of its brisket and a congratulatory video to the winner.

The Tar Heels advanced to the Championship game after upsetting the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, while the Jayhawks handed Villanova University a lopsided loss, also on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 9:20 p.m. eastern in New Orleans.