RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has honored its basketball bet with some sheriff’s deputies in Kansas.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department has thanked Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and his department for the package of barbecue they sent.

The departments made a bet on the Kansas-North Carolina NCAA Tournament title game earlier this month.

The Jayhawks won, and that meant deputies in Douglas County — home of the University of Kansas — would collect a package of North Carolina barbecue from the Hillsborough BBQ Company.

Had the Tar Heels — who held a double-figure lead at halftime — won, Orange County deputies would have received Kansas barbecue.

Blackwood and his department posted last week that the barbecue was on its way.