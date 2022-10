HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood released a video statement on Thursday addressing the circumstances surrounding the juvenile taken into custody in connection to the murders of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.

Sheriff Blackwood said while he understands the interest in this case, he cannot release any other information about the juvenile.

North Carolina law prohibits law enforcement or other government officials from releasing information in a juvenile case.