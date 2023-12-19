HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Animal Services announced on Tuesday that they have received a positive rabies test, according to the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.

Animal Services said the case originated last Friday, when residents reported a skunk showing signs of strange and aggressive behavior outside their home. Animal Control then removed the skunk for rabies testing.

In North Carolina and other areas, rabies is commonly found in raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes, wolves, groundhogs, and beavers.