RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple of athletes from the Special Olympics of Orange County got to showcase their skills in Orlando, Florida in June at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Orange County was represented by two track and field athletes as well as the UNC Unified Basketball team.

Athletes from Orange County competed on Team Special Olympics North Carolina which took home 77 medals over the course of the games, including a gold medal from the UNC Unified Basketball team, which consists of students from UNC and local SOOC athletes.

“It was their first ever appearance for all our athletes in a competition beyond state level events,” Colleen Lanigan, Special Olympics Orange County Coordinator said. “For some, it was their first time on an airplane, first time out of state, and first time riding a roller coaster at the Disney theme park, the host sponsor.”

Special Olympics Orange County hosts more than 275 athletes to train year-round in 12 different sports. The athletes go on to compete in various events throughout the year both locally and nationally.