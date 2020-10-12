Orange County stabbing leaves woman dead, man with serious injuries

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was injured and a woman killed in a stabbing Sunday night at a house in Orange County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Tucker’s Trail off Craig Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a person called 911 to report a man arrived at his home on Tucker’s Trail suffering from stab wounds and asking for help.

Before the man was taken from the scene, he asked the responding units to check on his mother at their house down the street, deputies said.

The man, who was bleeding heavily from several wounds, was then taken to the hospital by EMS personnel, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived at the victim’s home, they found a woman in the entryway lying face down in a large pool of blood.

Deputies said she did not have a pulse and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her relationship to the male stabbing victim was not released.

“This was a particularly brutal attack with obvious signs of a struggle. This was not a random act, however, and we do not feel there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the surrounding community,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

The lead investigator, Kyle Borland, asks that anyone with information please give him a call at (919) 245-2915.