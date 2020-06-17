Orange County store destroyed after car crashes into gas pumps – then building – and catches fire

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A car crashed into a set of gas pumps and then a building and the resulting fire destroyed a store near Hillsborough Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on N.C. Highway 86 near Walnut Grove Church Road.

According to officials at the scene, the car crashed into a set of gas pumps and then continued into the building. The vehicle caught fire which then caused the building to catch fire.

The blaze ended up charring the building and collapsing at least half of the roof.

It’s not clear if the driver or anyone else was injured and authorities at the scene didn’t say whether alcohol or speed may have been factors.

This story will be updated as it develops.