HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Schools Safety Task Force finalized its recommendations to bring forward to the Orange County Board of Commissioners.

Members of law enforcement are part of the task force along with county commissioners, school leaders from Orange County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City schools, and community members.

The nine recommendations include an annual safety summit, quarterly safety meetings between schools and law enforcement, and clearly defining the role of student resource officers.

“Based on the recommendations, we’re looking to enhance our safety measures even more and also align with Orange County,” said task force member and CHCCS Chief Operations Officer Dr. André Stewart. “I think that was part of the goal of the task force was to make sure that the county government and the two school systems were better aligned.”

Part of school safety is stopping threats. Evan Sredzienski just graduated from Cedar Ridge High School, and said most of his time there he felt safe, but there were several threats during his Freshman year.

“It was just that year, that fall for some reason, there were a lot of threats, and, you know, as a young freshman, it was just kind of scary to be at school while that’s going on,” Sredzienski said.

That’s why he joined the task force.

“Being at school is very important to learn and everything, and you can’t do that if you don’t feel safe,” Sredzienski said.

The task force’s recommendations come as school threats across the state are rising, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety Deputy Secretary for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention William Lassiter.

He is the chair of the state’s Task Force for Safer Schools.

“It’s important for us to emphasize to young people this is not a joke,” Lassiter, who is chair of the state’s Task Force for Safer Schools, said.

At Thursday’s meeting, state leaders discussed how they’re addressing the more than 1,100 school threats in the state last year, 11% were threats of mass violence.