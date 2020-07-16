Orange County teachers, families react as school district keeps classes online for fall semester

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students and teachers in Orange County won’t be setting foot in the classroom anytime soon.

On Thursday morning, the Orange County School Board voted unanimously to start all classes online this upcoming semester due to concerns with COVID-19.

This comes as there are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Orange County.

District officials said classes will be online for the first four weeks of the semester, and then they will re-evaluate to see if it is safe to hold classes in person.

Gavin Lane said he was hoping to see his friends in person on the first day of his senior year at Cedar Ridge High School next month.

“It’s been four or five months since I’ve been to Cedar Ridge,” Lane said.

He said he was disappointed to find out the district would be keeping all classes online at the start of the school year.

“I think it’s dumb,” Lane said. “It’s my senior year and I want to be able to be at school with my friends.”

Lane said he also had a difficult time staying focused on his studies with remote learning last spring.

“I think if everyone wears masks and if they do a good enough job of keeping students separated, then I think it would be just fine for us to go to school,” Lane said.

Jamye Carr is a science teacher at Cedar Ridge High School in Orange County.

Carr said she was relieved by the board’s decision to keep classes online as the number of COVID-19 cases remains high in the county and in the state.

“I think it was pretty unanimous among our teachers that we don’t feel safe going back,” Carr said. “It’s ridiculous to think about re-opening in that scenario. We want to get to that point where we can feel safe.”

Lane’s mother, Tia Ladegast, said she is in support of keeping her son safe, but she said it is important for him to get hands-on learning as well.

“We have to find some kind of normalcy, we can’t stay in our house and hide forever,” Ladegast said.

CBS 17 also spoke with some parents from Orange County off camera who said they are in support of keeping classes online.