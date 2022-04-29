ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County is opting to let its emergency declaration for COVID-19 end on Sunday.

This marks the end of the longest-running state of emergency for a North Carolina county.

“Orange County originally declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020, and extended it more than a dozen times as conditions warranted,” a news release from Orange County said Friday afternoon. “As a result, masks will no longer be required in some indoor settings, including public transportation.”

The release said hospital admissions and the percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-19 in the state were used to determine the end of the emergency declaration.

However, North Carolina’s state of emergency from Gov. Roy Cooper does still remain in effect and masks for people in high-risk settings are still recommended.