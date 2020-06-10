Orange County to mandate face coverings in public as COVID-19 cases rise

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, Orange County will require face coverings in certain situations starting Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m.

According to Orange County officials, face coverings will be required in restaurants, grocery stores, and retails stores while indoors.

Face coverings will also be required when riding in public transportation vehicles and in situations where it is not possible to maintain a 6-foot physical distance from others.

The face covering requirement will remain in effect through August 31.

The mandate comes as there are 415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. That’s an 11 percent increase from the 370 COVID-19 cases Orange County reported last week.

“I think we’re still seeing numbers going up,” said Todd McGee, spokesperson for Orange County. “In particular, the number of hospitalizations continues to rise.”

McGee said that requiring people to wear face coverings in public places for the next three months will hopefully slow the spread.

“We want to let people know that this is not a short term issue,” McGee said. “This is going to be something that’s going to be going on for a while and we need you to take this seriously.”

Most of the shoppers CBS 17 spoke to in Chapel Hill on Wednesday were in favor of the new face covering requirement.

“It may be an inconvenience in one way, but if I don’t want to get infected this is one of the things that will prevent it,” said Suman Prasad, a shopper in Chapel Hill.

Shopper Jean Hjelle said she has already been wearing a face covering while out in public for months. She said it’s a good thing the county is now making it a requirement.

“With all the demonstrations, I think we’re going to have another spike,” Hjelle said. “I believe that it’s one of the best deterrents from having the spread of COVID-19.”

McGee said county officials plan to enforce the face covering requirement through education and public pressure. He said you will not be cited for not wearing a face covering.

There are exceptions for the face covering requirement. Those exceptions are listed below:

For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.

For those who cannot wear a face-covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.

For children under 12 years old.

For restaurant customers while they are dining.

In private offices.

When complying with directions of law enforcement officers.

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering when obtaining or rendering goods or services.

While with family or household members.