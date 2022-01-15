Orange County warns of ‘treacherous’ conditions as state of emergency issued ahead of winter storm

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County leaders Saturday declared a state of emergency ahead of a winter storm that is set to hit central North Carolina Sunday.

A news release from the county said the storm “could result in treacherous travel conditions and widespread power outages from several inches of snow and/or accumulations of ice.”

Orange County is included in a winter storm warning. The county is in the northwestern area of the Triangle where more ice is forecast to form and could cause widespread power outages, according to officials.

“Residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid travel at all costs as roads will be treacherous,” the news release said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood released a statement asking driers to stay off roads Sunday and during any inclement weather after the storm hits.

Blackwood also said residents are encouraged to prepare for the storm and able to be self-sufficient for 72 hours.

Chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners Renee Price declared the state of emergency, the news release said.