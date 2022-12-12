HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County woman is in jail without bond.

Deputies of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Paula Decoteau shot and killed her mother, held two people hostage, and attacked a deputy early Sunday morning.

She now faces several charges including first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and assaulting a government official.

Decoteau was originally also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. However, the Orange County District Attorney’s office told CBS 17 that charge may be dropped as the victim, 75-year-old Cheryl Medlin, died.

Except for an Orange County Sheriff’s car parked outside of Medlin’s home, nothing seemed out of the ordinary on Spruce Pine Trail in Durham on Monday outside of the same home on the eastern edge of Orange County.

But, for Ernie Mills — who lived across the street from Medlin for 44 years — everything is different now.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “Mrs. Medlin, we just loved her to death. Just a very fine lady, just a very fine lady… our kids were about the same age, so they grew up together.”

That’s how Mills knew Decoteau, Medlin’s daughter.

Deputies reported in the early hours Sunday morning, Decoteau and Medlin were overheard arguing at their home by two people. CBS 17 has confirmed one of the people includes Decoteau’s 33-year-old daughter, Angel Bowman.

Both told investigators they heard a gunshot but did not see anything. They added that Decoteau took their phones and did not let them leave until she figured out what to do next.

About half an hour later, they told investigators they were allowed to call 9-1-1.

According to EMS radio traffic, first responders on scene called for a second ambulance, due to an overdose at the same residence. They mentioned administering Narcan to a person at the house.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office would not confirm those details with CBS 17.

51-year-old Paula Decoteau makes her court appearance on Monday. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Decoteau walked inside an Orange County courtroom Monday, with her hands shackled in front of her lime green jumpsuit.

She was silent and emotionless as court officials read her charges.

Court documents indicated Decoteau shot Medlin in the forehead with a .22 rifle. The documents also show she kicked a deputy in the chest while he was trying to arrest her.

Decoteau’s public defender has asked for a probable cause hearing, to determine if the charges are accurate and will remain in place.

That hearing is set for January 5, 2023.