Orange County woman missing since Jan. 19, sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old Orange County woman has been missing since Jan. 19 and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating her.

Brenna Dawson was last in contact with her family on Jan. 19 but has not responded to calls or texts since, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawson’s Facebook page has also been deleted, the sheriff’s office said.

Dawson is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She drives a 2001 gold Honda with NC registration ZZN-4486.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Investigator Trent Hall at 919-245-2905.