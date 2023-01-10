CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m.

Police found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe in the parking lot of an apartment complex. They are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect and no additional information is available at this time.

This gun-related incident came on the heels of an earlier Monday shooting in the 1100 block of N.C. 54. A passenger in a vehicle was shot by someone in another vehicle near the exit for Smith Level Road and S. Greensboro Street, Chapel Hill police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.