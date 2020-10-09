Chapel Hill parents issue video plea for safe return of daughter missing in California

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The parents of a Chapel Hill woman missing more than 10 days in California issued a plea via video Friday for the safe return of their daughter.

Sydney West, 19, of Chapel Hill had been living in the San Francisco area since late August.

West, who has not been heard from since Sept. 29, is a student at UC Berkeley, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

West’s parents issued a statement Monday and released a video statement Friday.

“We love Sydney, we miss Sydney and we want more than anything to her found safe and brought back to our home,” her father said during the 1 minute, 20 second video.

The pair held a photo of West during their plea for help.

“Sydney or Syd as she likes to be called is a kind, caring young woman who has a way with younger children,” her mother said during the video.

The parents said they are anxious to have West found.

“We are asking anyone who has any information about our daughter Sydney to please contact the investigators. We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home. This is every parents’ worst nightmare,” West’s parents said in the video statement, which included a “tip line” number of 415-575-4444.

Deputies said that West’s last known location was in San Francisco near Chrissy Field, which is near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Officials said they are asking anyone in North Carolina who had recent contact with West to contact authorities.

West has been reported missing by the San Francisco authorities and entered into NCIC as a missing person.

West is likely wearing dark shorts, slip-on Vans shoes, and has her hair in a ponytail. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and light brown hair. She may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about West should call Investigator Ashley Woodlief at (919) 245–2909.

