Parents speak out after Chapel Hill woman vanishes in San Francisco

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The parents of a Chapel Hill teenager who was last seen nearly a week ago in San Francisco spoke out Monday saying they are “anxious” to have her found.

Sydney West, 19, of Chapel Hill, was living in the San Francisco area since late August.

West, who has not been heard from since Sept. 29, is a student at UC Berkeley in California, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that West’s last known location was in San Francisco near Chrissy Field, which is near the Golden Gate Bridge.

“We are asking anyone who has any information about our daughter Sydney to please contact the investigators. We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home,” Sydney West’s parents said in a Monday news release.

Officials said they are asking anyone in North Carolina who had recent contact with West to contact authorities.

West has been reported missing by the San Francisco authorities and entered into NCIC as a missing person.

West is likely wearing dark shorts, slip-on Vans shoes, and has her hair in a ponytail. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and light brown hair. She may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about West should call Investigator Ashley Woodlief at (919) 245–2909.

