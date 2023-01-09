CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver in a traveling car fired gunshots into another car, hitting a passenger Monday afternoon in Chapel Hill, police said.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of N.C. 54., which is near the exit for Smith Level Road and S. Greensboro Street, Chapel Hill police said in a news release.

Police said that “one driver fired shots at another driver’s vehicle.”

The passenger in the other car was hit by gunfire and suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, the news release said.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect.

No other information was released by police.

Officers said anyone with information about the shooting should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.