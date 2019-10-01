Pedestrian, bicycle improvements being made in east Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s an effort underway to improve pedestrian-bicycle transportation in eastern Chapel Hill.

The Fordham Boulevard Sidepath project is underway. The town is planning to build a network of multi-modal sidepaths along both sides of Fordham Boulevard. Much of the system is already in place through development requirements within the Blue Hill District.

According to project manager Bill Webster, the plan right now is to add bike and walk paths along Fordham Boulevard from the Glen Lennox area to the eastern end of the Blue Hill district.

The town said a recent public meeting was well-attended. There is still the chance for residents to weigh-in on the project, which would improve an existing asphalt path from Celand Drive to Ridgefield Drive along the east side of Fordham Boulevard and extend it to Willow Drive. The path would be built to national and state standards of a multi-modal path.

Improvements will also connect shopping and residential areas with pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Click here to learn more about the project and to see the four designs the town is looking at. You can weigh-in until Oct. 11.

