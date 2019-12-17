Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured when he was hit by a car while walking in Chapel Hill on Monday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Perkins Drive, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

A man was “walking north of Perkins Drive” when he was hit by a vehicle heading north on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, the news release said.

The wounded man was taken to UNC Hospitals. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

There was no word about charges, but police said the incident was still under investigation.

